Honouring his grandfather: Langa Dube urges action on land reform

Langa Dube, the grandson of the founding president of the African National Congress Dr John Langalibalele Dube has called on black political and social formations to unite and continue to fight for the total return of land to the black people. Langa Dube was reflecting on his grandfather’s values as the ANC turned 113 years old on Wednesday.

Speaking to the SABC while standing next to his grandfather’s grave, Langa said although the ANC has not deviated from his grandfather’s values, the land question remained unresolved and this was something that his grandfather strongly advocated for. “We need a family with all black political and social formations, be it churches and other formations, especially black organisations to map out the strategy and discuss how we take the struggle for land forward. Land must be finally returned to black people which my grandfather advocated for,” said Dube. He called on the government to speed up the processes to get land back to black people.