Hospitals and mortuaries will have to take extra precaution with Covid-19 remains

Johannesburg - Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has issued regulations regarding the handling of remains of people who have died from Covid-19.

These guidelines make amendments, under the disaster management act, to deal with the transportation and burial of deceased Covid-19 persons.

As of May 26, the country had recorded 23 615 cases and 481 deaths. The number of recoveries is 11 917 and 596 777 tests have been conducted. Over 12 million people have been screened for the virus.

The amendments to existing legislation were gazetted on April 8.

All persons handling Covid-19 remains will have to wear personal protective equipment and they will have to practise hygiene with regular hand washing.