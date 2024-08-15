How about fresh elections in Joburg? DA proposes holding polls so voters give clear mandate

Earlier this week, IOL reported that embattled City of Johannesburg mayor, Kabelo Gwamanda had resigned from office following weeks of massive pressure and claims of incompetence. The resignation of Gwamanda has revived the uncertainty in Joburg, worsened by deteriorating service delivery voiced by residents.

As the City of Joburg’s council gears up to elect a new executive mayor in South Africa’s economic heartbeat metro, the Democratic Alliance (DA) is exploring holding of fresh elections as one way of bringing stability.

Civil society organisations as well as other political parties had been calling for Gwamanda’s removal from office. Fortune is pointing towards Finance MMC in Joburg, Dada Morero, who is also ANC Joburg regional chairperson, to replace Kabelo Gwamanda, but the DA believes that would not solve the instability crisis.

“What we have done last night, we explored various options, the 71 councillors in the DA caucus, we discussed even with our national and provincial leadership. What is important for us is stability, and we believe that the only way we will get stability is if we go for fresh elections,” DA's Johannesburg caucus leader, Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku spoke to broadcaster Newzroom Afrika.

Democratic Alliance’s Joburg caucus leader, councillor Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku. File Picture: Timothy Bernard / Independent Newspapers

“There are other options being explored, which is still under discussion but at this point in time, we are looking at getting to council and asking that we go for fresh elections. If, in any democracy, we have this kind of instability, the only way is to take it back to the voters who gave us these results in 2021. Go back to the voters and see if they will not give a fresh mandate.”