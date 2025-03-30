How NUM's backing of SACP signals a setback for the ANC

The waning ANC support and the inclusion of the DA in the ANC's Government of National Unity/(GNU) are some of the reported reasons behind the recent decision by the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) which this past week convened its National Political Council (NPC) at Emperors Palace where a resolution was canvassed for the union to lend its support to the South African Communist Party (SACP) in the upcoming local government elections. Acting secretary general of the NUM, Mpho Phakedi, indicated that the union's regions still need to canvass this resolution.

"As you might know, how decision-making happens within union structures, this is not the final decision, but came as a result of the festival of ideas during our National Political Council, where those who form the council have raised this issue, which is still going to be presented in June. It is still a consideration and a proposal or a recommendation that must still go through to all our 11 regions and branches for our members to decide," he said. This proposal by NUM, one of the biggest mining unions that has produced senior ANC leaders such as President Cyril Ramaphosa, Kgalema Mothlante, and Gwede Mantashe, comes after the SACP's Fifth Special National Congress in December 2024 resolved to contest the 2026 local government elections independently, citing the need for "working-class representation" in the country's economic, social, and political systems. In spite of bilateral talks between the ANC and the SACP, the communist party, which has been a formidable alliance alongside COSATU, reaffirmed its decision to contest the 2026 local government elections independently despite the ANC's efforts to convince it otherwise.

During its two-day conference held at the Emperor's Palace on Thursday and Friday, the union also discussed the shifting political changes, including the ANC's ability and capacity to deliver pro-poor policies. Phakedi indicated that workers have not seen any positive changes to their suffering under the new GNU regime. "The workers have not really been making any good progress in terms of the country's policies, in particular our economic policies that have been adopted by the government. GEAR and NDP have not favoured the workers. It is from that view that we say, let us assess the situation. Our concerns are that under the GNU, we do not see the interest of workers being taken care of,' Phakedi said. Cosatu deputy president Mike Shingange said the political changes of the past year have led to many unions deliberating on various issues, including their support for the ANC.