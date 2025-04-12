How the clash between Ramaphosa and Mashatile is reshaping the DA's role in South Africa's GNU

A political analyst has described the difference of opinion on handling the fate of the DA in the Government of National Unity (GNU) between President Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy Paul Mashatile as part of a divide towards the ANC’s national conference to be held in 2027. Professor Andre Duvenhage said there were clearly fundamental differences between Ramaphosa and Mashatile.

“The deputy president is aligning himself with the radical and populist grouping trying to exclude the DA from the GNU. That is part of a strategy to the ANC conference in 2027,” Duvenhage said. He also said there was a huge pressure from the business community and groupings within the ANC for Ramaphosa to keep the GNU together. “The concern at the moment is if there is a motion of no confidence against the president and he does not have the support of DA and other minority parties, he may lose his position (in government).

“This is part of a fundamental divide within the ANC. You need to look at it against the backdrop to the ANC conference in 2027,” Duvenhage said. Deputy president Paul Mashatile says the GNU will be reconfigured to ensure other parties were on board. He made his comment as Mashatile took a hard line approach regarding the DA’s conduct in voting against the budget. On Thursday, Mashatile said the GNU will be reconfigured to ensure other parties were on board.

He likened the DA to dealing with a crocodile. "When you deal with a crocodile, you must deal with it with your eyes wide open. I'm lying on its back, to cross the river," Mashatile said days after he stated that the DA was defining itself outside the GNU by not voting for the budget. However, Ramaphosa has been calling for cool heads among GNU partners.

“They have views and some of them may well want the GNU to continue and some of them may even want the GNU to end for whatever reason. “We are going to be making decisions based on our considerations and evaluation of everything that has happened,” he said earlier in the week, adding that what has happened required proper examination of how the parties voted. Duvenhage said despite the differing views between Ramaphosa and Mashatile a compromise will be reached.

“The compromise is likely to see retention of the GNU rather than a completely new process. We may see cosmetic changes and an attempt to accommodate ActionSA. It is likely that we will see a continuation of cooperation between the DA and the ANC,” he added. ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has stated that the ANC was deeply concerned by the conduct of the DA. “We have not taken a position about any political party in the GNU. That includes the DA,” Mbalula said.

He also said they have written to all political parties seeking an audience and engagement with them, indicating they would like to conclude the process by May 6. The party was continuing with negotiations with parties over the fiscal framework. It was scheduled to meet with the DA and Freedom Front Plus at the weekend.

Following a meeting with Rise Mzansi on Friday, ANC spokesperson Hlengiwe Bhengu-Motsiri said there was firm consensus on the importance of the adopted fiscal framework as a necessary step to stabilise public finances, protect frontline services, and unlock growth. “We further welcome the shared resolve to intensify oversight on government spending, eliminate waste, and ensure public funds are used to advance national development goals,” Bhengu-Motsiri said. She also said the ANC and the IFP have agreed in a separate meeting on the urgent need to explore fair and sustainable revenue alternatives.

“The ANC reaffirms that GNU partners must operate on the basis of mutual respect, clarity of purpose, and disciplined political coordination. These engagements form part of broader parliamentary consultations to build consensus and drive national progress. “The ANC remains committed to inclusive governance, democratic cooperation, and responsive leadership,” Bhengu-Motsiri said. In a statement after meeting the DA on Saturday, Bhengu-Motsiri said the ANC reaffirmed its position as the leader of society, guided by the historic mandate it has received to transform South Africa.

She said the party remained rooted in its values and resolutions, and will not compromise on the fundamental goals of social and economic justice, equity, and transformation. “The ANC entered the GNU process with clear intentions: to build a broad-based consensus on rebuilding the country, accelerating service delivery, creating jobs, and tackling inequality. These goals are not negotiable.” Bhengu-Motsiri also said South Africa must come first.

“As leaders, we owe it to the people of this country — black and white, young and old — to rise above narrow political interests and work together in the spirit of unity and shared progress. “The ANC will continue to engage all GNU partners, civil society, and other stakeholders in pursuit of a stable, inclusive, and effective government that places the interests of South Africans at the heart of all its decisions.” DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille said the engagement with the ANC earlier in the day took place in a constructive atmosphere, with both sides speaking respectfully yet frankly about the need to resolve the impasse over the budget as well as to enhance cooperation between the two parties in the GNU.