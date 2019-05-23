Cape Town - The members of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) are set to be sworn in Parliament on Thursday.



The NCOP represents the provinces to ensure that the interests in their particular provinces are taken into account.



The NCOP consists of 90 provincial delegates, with each province represented by 10 delegates.



The 10 delegates consists of six permanent delegates and four special delegates. The four special delegates consist of the Premier of the province and three other special delegates assigned from members of the provincial legislature.



ORDER OF PROCEEDINGS



Guests, members of the Diplomatic Corps and dignitaries are to take their seats in the NCOP Chamber in Parliament.



Members of the NCOP will then meet in the Chamber when the bells are rung at 10:25.



Prayers and meditation will commence followed by the singing of the national anthem.



The swearing-in of members will begin as members of the National Council of Provinces will make the oath or the solemn affirmation before Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.

ELECTION OF CHAIRPERSON



The Chief Justice will call for nominations of candidates for election as Chairperson. If only one valid nomination is received, the Chief Justice will declare the nominated candidate to be duly elected.



The Usher will conduct the Chairperson to the Chair where the the Chairperson will give remarks on being elected.



ELECTION OF PERMANENT DEPUTY CHAIRPERSON



The newly-elected Chairperson will call for nominations of candidates for election as Permanent Deputy Chairperson. If only one valid nomination is received, the Chairperson will declare the nominated candidate to be duly elected.