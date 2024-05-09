Human Rights Commission condemns burning of SA flag in DA advert

By Christopher Buda The South African Human Rights Commission (HRC) has condemned the burning of the South African flag in an advert produced for the May elections by the leading opposition party, the Democratic Alliance (DA).

HRC spokesperson Wisani Baloyi said the commission was alarmed by behaviours that include the desecration of national symbols. He said the burning of the national flag was a grave violations that went against tyhe democratic ideals but also seriously risked social peace and security. “The commission is concerned that these utterances, statements and conduct may lead to related hostilities as South Africans head to the polls.

“Although freedom of expression is sacrosanct and enshrined in the Constitution, the Commission holds that speech that seeks to enrage, coupled with xenophobia; hate speech; and incite violence, as we head to the polls is inconsistent with the values espoused in the Constitution – human dignity, ubuntu, equality, non-racialism, non-sexism, and the rule of law,” he said. Baloyi said speech that promotes hatred or violence was of concern to the commission as it was at odds with the fundamental principles of the South African Constitution, which include equality, human dignity, non-racism, and the rule of law. President Cyril Ramaphosa also criticized the ad for betraying what the flag symbolizes—national unity.

He said this posed a risk of making voters question the DA’s commitment to uniting the country. Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa said the department’s legal officers was considering to take legal action against the DA for what he perceives as disrespect towards a national symbol. Despite the resounding public backlash, former DA leader Helen Zille and several party officials have defended the ad, saying it was aimed at provoking thought about the potential risks of an ANC and EFF-led coalition government.