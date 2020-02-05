Thabiso Zulu testified in 2018 before the Moerane Commission on the ANC killings in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: ANA

PORT ELIZABETH - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) said in a statement on Wednesday that it would provide legal assistance to whistleblower, Thabiso Zuluhas, who has gone into hiding after being shot and wounded. Zulu, who was also a close friend of slain African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) leader Sindiso Magaqa, testified at the Moerane Commission into ANC political killings in Kwazulu-Natal in 2018 and narrowly escaped with his life after he was shot in a gun attack in Pietermaritzburg in October 2019.

He approached the SAHRC "to protect his right to life and right to freedom and security".

The commission said it would work with the Witness Protection office and other stakeholders to help Zulu, "pending the outcome of the review application which was brought by the president and minister of Police against the report of the Public Protector, requesting SAPS to provide protection to Zulu".



It also said it would assist him in the review application.