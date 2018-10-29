Offices of the Public Protector in Kimberley.

Kimberley - The Public Protector in the Northern Cape has indicated that sewerage blockages remain a “massive and ongoing challenge for the people of Kimberley” and, while current municipal efforts to address the problem are failing, the South African Human Rights Commission has now also been asked to intervene.

This is according to the Northern Cape provincial representative of the Public Protector, Mlungisi Khanya, who on Monday indicated that Roodepan, Galeshewe, Greenpoint, Homevalley and Homelite residents were continuing to struggle with “massive sewage problems”. “Complaints about overflowing sewage in parts of Roodepan, Galeshewe, Greenpoint, Homevalley and Homelite locations are received at our Kimberley office almost daily. Since these matters require urgent attention, as they pose a potential health hazard to the residents, the South African Human Rights Commission has been engaged to further investigate these matters,” Khanya said.

He added that the Public Protector’s Office in Kimberley was currently busy with a systemic investigation involving sewerage blockages in the city.

“It is our intention to ensure that the investigation is finalised at the end of November 2018. After the matter is finalised, a report will be finalised for the Public Protector’s attention. All new complaints received will be included in the investigation and we appeal to members of the public who are affected by sewerage blockages to report these matters to the municipality. However, if they are not assisted they must visit our office and report these complaints,” Khaya urged.

He continued by saying that the people of Kimberley “did not deserve to be subjected to an unhealthy environment”.

“One of the objectives of local government is to promote a safe and healthy environment. Section 24(a) of the Constitution provides that everyone has the right to an environment that is not harmful to their health or well-being,” Khaya concluded.

Diamond Fields Advertiser