Human trafficking and rape-accused Andrew Tate starts political party, Bruv Party

In just a little over a week, 2025 has cemented itself as one of the most politically charged years in recent history. Seeing a chance to seize the spotlight once more, Andrew Tate, a former kickboxer, unabetted misogynist who is accused of rape and human trafficking has founded his own political party.

Tate's party is aptly named Britain Restoring Underlying Values (Bruv). The term "bruv" is a common slang for brother that is typically used between male friends, close relatives, or even actual brothers. "This is a war to reclaim Britain. No excuses, no compromises and no second chances. We will defend our borders, crush crime, purge corruption, and restore pride to a nation under siege.

"Britain will rise again—stronger, unyielding, unapologetic. If you want safety, power, and freedom, join the fight. The time for talk is over. It's action or nothing," Tate says about Bruv. The organisation has 41 tenets (principles or beliefs), chief among them, the reinforcement of men being leaders and consolidating power no matter the cost. "I believe that men the divine imperative to become as capable, powerful and competent as possible in this life," reads the first tenet.

The party also asserts that men and women are fundamentally different and should stick to traditionally assigned gender roles. Here are other tenets of Bruv: The party wants knife crime offenders livestreamed in solitary detention 24/7.

A thorough dismantling and restructure of the BBC. All LGBTQ+ content to be banned from public schools. Capping non-British inhabitants at 10% of the population.

Promoting entrepreneurship at school. Enforcing required parliamentary attendance. Immediate deportation for any offence committed by a non-citizen, no matter how little, with no appeal.

A new, streamlined tax code. Bringing boxing and wrestling back to school. Creating a licensed and armed society.

National Bitcoin reserve. Nuclear power independence. Blockchain-based voting.

Preventative health. Since 2022, the controversial figure and his brother, Tristan Tate, have faced allegations of human trafficking brought by Romanian authorities. In June 2023, Romanian prosecutors filed an indictment against the two brothers and two Romanian women, accusing them of creating an organised criminal cell in 2021 and trafficking women in Romania, Britain, and the US.

Some specifics of the allegations have been kept private, although an official from the prosecutor's office stated in June 2023 that Tate is also facing rape charges. According to court filings, detectives discovered seven women who said the brothers duped them into thinking they desired a romantic relationship with them. Instead, they were allegedly held in a complex in Bucharest, Romania's capital, and made to act in pornographic films that were widely distributed online.