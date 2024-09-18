Hundreds attend Pravin Gordhan second memorial service in Durban

Hundreds of people attended the second memorial service of former Public Enterprises Minister and struggle stalwart Pravin Gordhan at the Kendra Hall in Morningside in Durban on Wednesday. The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal held a memorial service in honour of Gordhan ahead of his funeral on Thursday.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport and Human Settlements Siboniso Duma said the attendance at Gordhan’s memorial service was a testament of values that he stood for. “This is what comrade Pravin Gordhan fought for. I’m sure he would have been delighted to see this audience. If you think about non-racial character, this event is amongst those and we can just build from this experience,” Duma said. Duma added that it was befitting for Gordhan to receive a Special Official Funeral given the sacrifices he has made for the country.

“The whole country has been shaken by the departure of comrade Gordhan, the apartheid masters never imagined that one day we will gather and talk freely about one of our giants,” he said. Gordhan died, at aged 75, on September 13 following a short battle with cancer. He had served as Minister of Finance from 2009 until 2014 and again from 2015 until 2017.

He was appointed as commissioner of the South African Revenue Service in 1999, after a period as deputy commissioner. He also served as Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs from 2014 until 2015, and as Minister of Public Enterprises from February 2018 until his March 2024 announcement of planned retirement. The Presidency said the funeral would encompass ceremonial elements performed by the South African Police Service (SAPS).