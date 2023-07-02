Johannesburg - Drama continued at the ANC Youth League conference on Sunday, after delegates forced for a 45 minute adjournment so that they could eat. The frustrated delegates abandoned the processes of nominating National Executive Committee (NEC) members and left the plenary hall, saying the processes were taking too long and they were hungry, cold and tired.

“We have been sitting in the plenary hall since morning. We never ate anything it’s only the coffee and we can’t stand that,” said some of the delegates as they left the plenary hall. The hall was left empty with only staff members clearing up the coffee cups that the delegates left on their tables. They even refused to sing revolutionary songs saying they did not have the energy and the spirit because they were hungry and thirsty.

Some of the delegates said President Cyril Ramaphosa could address the conference after they are done with the nominations with all provinces and regions covered. Ramaphosa is expected to close the conference To calm the situation, members of the steering committee allowed the delegates to adjourn for lunch but asked them to return to the hall after 45 minutes after eating and having fresh air.