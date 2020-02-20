Ramaphosa had noted that the leader of red berets had in 2017 raised a similar allegation that he assaulted his first wife Hope Ramaphosa who he said had denied the claims.

Ramaphosa said Malema had at the joint sitting of Parliament on Tuesday stood up and made a fresh allegation after an allegation was made by Mamabolo against his wife about Nomazizi who could not speak for herself.

"I felt for your wife. It was uncalled for. It was improper. It was not correct for it to be raised and if I can offer an apology about this I would like to," he said.

"My heart goes out to Mantwa and your family honourable member. I hope MPs must not politicise this issue of gender based violence," the president said.

Following the president's SONA reply on Thursday, Malema tried to address the joint sitting but was asked to take his seat amid points of orders from ANC MPs as his initial address appeared to highlight allegations were made about him abusing his wife and no one speaking against it until he responded.

In his statement Malema said at the time he had sought to return the same hand to Ramaphosa, his late wife and his family.

"I was however drowned by ruling party benches without any protection from presiding officers.

"After a long discussion with my wife about the president's apology, I have decided to pen down the apology that I should have communicated on the platform of the joint sitting of Parliament where it belonged," said Malema, adding he has already personally communicated his apology to Ramaphosa via a phone call.

He, however, noted that the allegations against him were made at two sittings and despite him avoiding it because of sensitivity to respond on Tuesday, ANC MPs confused that to mean cowardice or that he had something to hide.

"I would like to reiterate that I have never laid a hand on wife or any woman in my life.

"If there should be evidence to dispute my claim, even as minute as a molecule, I will be prepared to resign an MP and president of the EFF.

"This I will do before the matter can serve in a competent court of law," Malema said.

Political Bureau