‘I am an ANC member and committed’: Thabo Mbeki enters fray ahead of crucial election

Despite the challenges facing his party, former ANC President Thabo Mbeki has reiterated his concerns about the ruling party’s leadership and governance but asserted his unwavering support, saying, “I have not changed my mind, I am campaigning.” Last year, while delivering the eulogy at a memorial service for his friend and former Foreign Affairs Minister Aziz Pahad, hosted by the ANC at the University of Johannesburg, Mbeki launched a scathing attack on President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC, saying the renewal project has been all talk and no action or plan.

“I have not put aside my concerns… when the people say they are unhappy about the ANC, those concerns are genuine and we must attend to them,” Mbeki said, during the campaign. “That’s why when I say vote ANC to the people, I am making a commitment to say that we will attend to these problems with the party itself.” Mbeki also emphasised the significance for party members, including taking responsibility and acknowledging the years of state capture instead of blaming each other.

Despite Mbeki being non-committal about whether he would campaign for the governing party or not, he eventually agreed that he would campaign as he was obliged to do so. Mbeki returned to the ground years later to ensure that the ANC secured a decisive victory in the 2024 national and provincial elections. He led the party’s campaign trail in Soweto, Johannesburg on Thursday, promising people that the ANC will deliver on its pledges.

Speaking to the media, Mbeki said as the senior member, he was obliged to support the party and ensure that it remained in power after the elections. Mbeki urged the people to vote for the ANC on May 29.