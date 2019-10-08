I am not corrupt, Duduzane Zuma tells State Capture Inquiry









Duduzane Zuma testified at the State Capture Zondo Commission in Parktown. Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency(ANA) Johannesburg - Former president Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane has told the State Capture Commission of Inquiry he is not corrupt, nor has he ever taken money from anyone and "never will". Duduzane appeared before the commission, chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, for the second day, where he spent most of the morning wrapping up his testimony. He was taken through the October 2015 meeting with former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas, and his court case relating to the R600 million bribe allegedly offered to Jonas. Zuma spent the better part of the morning fielding questions on various points in his testimony and it was while he was being re-examined by his counsel Advocate Piet Louw that Zuma Jnr denied claims made in the past that he was corrupt and had siphoned billions from the country. "I'm looked at as a criminal, I'm looked at as the face of corruption, this guy that's plundered billions out of his country which is not the case. I'd just like to say to the public out there: I'm not corrupt. I'm not taking any money from anyone. I never have and never will.

"I just want to make that clear," he said.

Earlier, Zuma Jnr had faced a grilling about the October 2015 meeting with Jonas and businessman Fana Hlongwane at Saxonwold and the role he played in the meeting.

He insisted his role was only to facilitate the meeting, allegedly held to address rumours that were circulating that Jonas had accused Hlongwane of blackmailing him, but also act as a witness to proceedings.

He said the meeting lasted between 40-45 minutes and ended in a stalemate as there was a "back and forth" between Hlongwane and Jonas.

"By the time the meeting was done it was agreed that 'look, this matter, we'll pick up on it another occasion'," he said.

Zuma also touched on the appearance of Rajesh Gupta during the meeting, explaining that Gupta's interruption was merely to get confirmation from him on a meeting taking place over the next few days.

Jonas had mentioned that a Gupta brother there offered him R600 million if he took up the position of finance minister, because Nhlanhla Nene was going to be fired.

"So he appeared into the room, got my attention and I walked out of the room whilst the conversation continued and I popped back in and that was for a short period," he said.

Zuma insisted that none of the other brothers, Ajay and Atul, were present at the compound during the meeting as the latter was out of the country while the former was likely at his office.

Other issues Zuma Jnr tackled before he wrapped up his appearence, included former public protector Thuli Madonsela's investigation into state capture, where he conceded that he received an invitation from her office to provide his version of events and later a subpoena, as well as the legal case that stemmed from the R600 million bribe.

The commission is currently hearing testimony from Department of Agriculture, Forestry, and fisheries programme management coordinator Elder Mtshiza, who is giving evidence related to the botched Vrede Dairy Farm project.

The inquiry continues.