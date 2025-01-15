I am not Ndlozi’s father, he is not my responsibility - Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema has made it clear that he does not have a personal relationship with Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, stating that Ndlozi is just a regular EFF member and as such, he is not his responsibility. Malema made the remarks during an uncensored interview on Power to Truth hosted by Onkgopotse “JJ” Tabane on eNCA on Tuesday.

Ndlozi, the former spokesperson of the EFF, recently resigned as the party’s member of parliament (MP). The party claimed it was voluntarily done. This comes after he was barred from attending the EFF’s elective conference in December. Responding to this, Malema said he only learned about Ndlozi’s resignation from Parliament while he was away on holiday with his wife.

He said Ndlozi was not his concern at all when he was asked about his fellow colleague’s whereabouts. “I am not responsible for Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, I am not his father, I am not his father! Where he was, what he was doing, I don’t know,” he said. This was his first interview with the news broadcaster in five years following their prolonged fallout.

The EFF barred eNCA from covering its events after the media house withdrew from covering the 2019 Second National People's Assembly (NPA), claiming editorial issues. But the two organisations have since agreed to put their differences aside for the sake of media freedom. In the interview, Malema continued to say he was not worried about Ndlozi and not “interested” because the EFF is running well without him.

The two have not been in contact for a long time, Malema confirmed. “I am not interested… our relationship ended that time, we are just members. I never spoke to Mbuyiseni Ndlozi before the NPA, I never spoke to Mbuyiseni Ndlozi after the NPA,” he said. The tension between the two started after former deputy president Floyd Shivambu resigned from the EFF to join MK Party.

It was discovered that the Ndlozi knew about the move and did not tell anyone including his Commander-in-Chief (CIC). In response, Malema said he would not work with such people who hold secrets that could destroy the party. Ndlozi has not publicly spoken about his position in the EFF.