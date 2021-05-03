I am the victim, says Supra Mahumapelo

Cape Town - ANC MP and former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo says anyone who is questioning his continued membership should raise it with the office of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.

“I’m the victim here. I received a response from the SGO and I’ve accepted their decision. If anyone is uncomfortable about the decision, they should take it up with the SGO because I can’t do anything about it,” Mahumapelo told Independent Media on Sunday.

His comment comes after the interim provincial committee (IPC) of the ANC in North West said Mahumapelo remains suspended from the party after he was found guilty of violating its code of conduct.

“People shouldn’t be confused because my membership is still in good standing until the outcome of the appeals process. As we speak, I’m currently continuing my ANC activities as I’m in Makapanstad addressing churches about the vision for the North West,” he said.

The North West disciplinary committee last week found Mahumapelo and ANC Women’s League secretary Bitsa Lenkopane guilty of misconduct. They were suspended three weeks ago amid claims that they held a parallel rally metres away from one held by the party’s interim leadership committee (IPC).

Last week both Mahumapelo and Lenkopane revealed that they would both appeal their suspension. According to the pair, they weren’t also formally informed about their suspension.

Hours after their appeals announcement they received confirmation from Magashule on the status of their membership.

The IPC committee, co-ordinated by Hlomani Chauke, said it was taken aback by letters written by Magashule informing Mahumapelo and Lenkopane that since they have appealed their five-year suspension to the national disciplinary committee of appeals, their membership “remains intact”.

Last week, Mahumpelo revealed that he never pleaded during the disciplinary proceedings. “We have not even pleaded. The DC has not reached a stage where we are asked whether we are pleading guilty or not guilty. We are not there yet. We got stuck on them having to recuse themselves, them having to give us further particulars which they don’t want to give us and according to the letter of Luthuli House when they were established as an IPC… it’s clear in the letter that if you want to embark on disciplinary processes, you will require approval from the office of the secretary-general’s office (SGO).

“We said they must give us the approval… there’s no approval.”

Lenkopane said she was informed about her suspension through the media.

