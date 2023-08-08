I did not agitate violence in Western Cape taxi strike says Cele

Police Minister Bheki Cele has denied allegations that he has fuelled fire in Western Cape taxi strike which has turned violent over the last week resulting in a number of deaths. "I want to again set the record straight, with regard to my attendance at a meeting with taxi industry role players. It is within the mandate of the ministry responsible for preventing, combating and investigating crime to intervene and avert planned cause of action that may adversely affect citizens. At no point will I as the National Minister of Police agitate for strike as has been suggested by officials of the City (Cape Town), especially JP Smith and the mayor of the City," Cele said.

He added: "No Minister could have gone there to agitate the strike and it is nonsensical that I could be accused of that." Cele made the remarks while briefing the media on Tuesday afternoon after he arrived at the City to assess the latest developments around the volatile taxi strike. According to the SAPS, investigations have revealed that the 40-year-old man shot and killed along Ntlangano Crescent, Nyanga on August 3 was a British national.

Further details surrounding his death were not immediately made available but the United Kingdom has since issued travel alerts to its citizens warning them about the violence taxi protests. Police also said that a day later, on August 4, an off-duty officer was also shot and killed in Nyanga. Subsequent to that, three unidentified people were shot and killed over the weekend with the latest fatalities recorded on Monday, August 7.

Cele indicated that a total of 26 people have been killed thus far since the impasse. It is unclear if these deaths also form part of the taxi operators strike. Up to 120 suspects have been arrested for various offences which include malicious damage to property, public violence, arson and looting. The SAPS and City of Cape Town metro police also embarked on operations to clear Airport Approach Road in order to allow for easy access to the Cape Town International Airport. "On Monday and Tuesday, we lost 26 people that died here in the City because police are not doing their work. Police are doing the work that could have been resolved by the people responsible," he said, adding it is essential that all parties involved go back to the negotiating table.