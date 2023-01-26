I did not fail as Joburg mayor, says Mpho Phalatse after getting the boot again

Pretoria - Ousted Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse has denied claims that she failed residents and was never there when they needed her during times of crisis. The claims were made my opposition political parties who were instrumental in getting her kicked out of office on Thursday.

“People needed to justify their motion of no confidence. I understand politics, they needed to say what they said. “But to bring out the facts, they will tell you. I had a stakeholder unit that was in touch and at the right time, I would also be on the ground,” she said. Phalatse was speaking to the SABC moments after she was booted out as Joburg mayor.

She further told the broadcaster that she was active even when she was supposed to be on leave during the floods that devastated parts of the city in December. “I didn’t take leave, the only leave that I had was when I was sick and you get sick when you (are) under constant stress and not taking time off, and because of pressures of running the City, I didn’t take time off.” Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, Phalatse said she felt sad for Joburg residents and knew that the City was in good hands.

“I’m concerned about the plans that we had, this morning we were announcing with City Power a plan to offset three stages of load shedding. “I hope whatever administration is voted in can leave politics aside and commit to see that plan through.” Phalatse’s fate was sealed after she was voted out with 140 votes, while 129 voted to keep her as mayor.

On Wednesday, ActionSA released a statement lambasting the DA for throwing Phalatse under the bus. The party accused the DA of allowing Phalatse’s political career to end and keeping an arrogant attitude towards coalition partners and the future of the City of Joburg. The contest for the mayorship position was so fierce that Phalatse confirmed that she had received a suitcase on Wednesday afternoon from the speaker of council, Colleen Makhubele, with a note telling her to pack up.