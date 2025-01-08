'I don’t need an NEC meeting to charge Yengeni': Mbalula vows to charge ANC members for misconduct

Fikile Mbalula, secretary-general of the African National Congress (ANC), has confirmed that he will proceed with charging members, including Tony Yengeni, Obed Bapela, and others, for misconduct, regardless of external support. Earlier this week, IOL reported that Yengeni, a former member of the ANC's National Executive Committee (NEC), last year represented ex-ANC president-turned-Umkhonto-weSizwe (MKP) leader, Jacob Zuma, before the ANC's disciplinary committee after Zuma publicly endorsed another political party months before the May 29 elections.

Mbalula, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said all members of the ANC, irrespective of their rank, position, or station in life, who conduct themselves in an undisciplined manner will be subject to the formal disciplinary processes of the organisation, where they will be required to explain their conduct, ultimately helping to instill discipline within the movement. Mbalula added that Yengeni was nothing more than "a political Casanova and is spewing vagrant political views and views that are embraced by a few malcontents who are opposed to the ANC". Speaking during the ANC leaders' visit to Robben Island, Cape Town, Mbalula emphasised that the ANC's constitution grants him the authority to take action against members exhibiting "wayward behaviour".

“I took Ace Magashule and Jacob Zuma to the DC and I will take Tony Yengeni, I told him I will take him to the DC,” Mbalula said. “I don’t need an NEC meeting to charge a wayward behavior of an NEC member.” Mbalula further reinforced his stance, stating that the disciplinary process will continue “with or without the support of their friends” and that the charges will be heard by the ANC's disciplinary committee.