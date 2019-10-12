Durban - Social media was abuzz with some expressing support for troubled former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede after she took to Twitter and Facebook to denounce the raids on her properties this week.
Gumede, who is campaigning to again be elected eThekwini regional chairperson, escaped re-arrest after a Durban court found she had not intentionally violated her bail conditions by not informing the police that she had moved out of her rented house in Durban North to return to her Inanda home.
Gumede told social media friends there should be unity within the ANC ahead of the regional conference, which is set to take place at the end of the year.
Expressing her feelings, Gumede quoted late struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and said: "There is no longer anything I can fear. There is nothing the government has not done to me. There isn't any pain I haven't known."