'I love him too, but I love the EFF more': Thambo wants Ndlozi to break silence amid EFF split

EFF Member of Parliament (MP) Sinawo Thambo has launched a public critique against his fellow fighter Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, saying Ndlozi was silent when the EFF's name was dragged in the mud because of him. Concerns about Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's standing within the EFF have surfaced following claims that he was barred from attending the National People's Assembly (NPA) in December.

Ndlozi's name also made headlines in August after leader Julius Malema criticised his partner Mmabatho Montsho for liking Floyd Shivambu's announcement that he was leaving the EFF. Malema further slammed the EFF leaders who have been silent since Shivambu's exit from the party. Shivambu dumped the EFF to join Jacob Zuma's MK Party. Thambo took to X on Sunday voicing his frustrations over Ndlozi's silence.

"Our organisation cannot be dragged through the mud daily in your name and you keep quiet as if you have no capacity to talk. "Silence at times becomes complicity. I love him too, but I love the EFF more," he said. Thambo's scathing comments came after political analyst Levy Ndou said the EFF has to provide its followers with a comprehensive explanation for the alleged exclusion of Ndlozi from the assembly.

Ndou also issued a warning that failure to appropriately address the issue may result in party disintegration. In responding to Ndou’s criticism, Thambo remarked: "The EFF is not representative of individual interests and does not answer to nonsense. It’s a pathetic question that does not come from EFF membership, and the EFF owes no one any answer for tabloid gossip. "If anyone said anything around the state of their membership outside of the official communication of the EFF, then they must confirm or deny.

"The EFF is too big to be turned into a PR company of individuals. Those who fed you what you are reporting must feed you explanations for it." The National People's Assembly (NPA), scheduled for December 13–15 at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, will provide an opportunity for the party to elect new leadership. This also included filing the vacant deputy president position.

According to reports, Ndlozi has received a lot of support from younger, more radical EFF members who are supporting his candidature. Last month, EFF Student Command (EFFSC) member Kganki Mphalele was expelled by the party following a social media spat with Malema. Mphahlele engaged in a public online dispute with Malema after suggesting that the president was not an NPA super delegate and should not interfere by endorsing Godrich Gardee for the position of deputy president.