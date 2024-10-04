'I no longer add value’: Former KZN Premier Willies Mchunu resigns from ANC

Former KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu has resigned from the African National Congress (ANC). In a letter addressed to the Ward 33 branch secretary, Mchunu said he believed that he was no longer adding value to the party — what he calls criticism towards his stance on the Government of National Unity.

“To be honest, I have discovered with horror that I have in fact lost hope in the ANC's commitment and ability to pursue the National Democratic Revolution in the interest of the working class and the poor in this current trajectory. This hopelessness, in my view, is neither good for me nor for the ANC,” he wrote. “It makes me see myself as a destructive ANC member rather than a member dedicated to the strengthening of the ANC,” Mchunu said. “In fact, I have also concluded that I'm likely also no longer valued by some of my comrades.”

Mchunu said his resignation from the ANC eThekwini Ward 33 branch is with immediate effect. “I know that by so doing, I am at risk of losing comradeship and friendship of many comrades who ultimately became my personal and family friends in the ANC,” he said. “I take this opportunity thank the ANC leadership and membership that I have worked with all my life while participating in the programmes f the ANC.”

Mchunu was appointed KZN Premier from May 2016 to May 2019. Former ANC Youth League leader Thanduxolo Sabelo took to Facebook to share his sentiments following Mchunu’s resignation. “Personally I’m very hurt. I cannot simply just accept it hopelessly. I think a urgent intervention is required by senior leaders of the ANC,” he shared.