I remain committed to SAMRC and Covid-19 advisory committee, says Prof Glenda Gray

Johannesburg - Professor Glenda Gray says she remains committed to the work being done by the SA Medical Research Council (SAMRC) following the organisation’s decision to clear her of wrongdoing for controversial comments she made in the media.

SAMRC issued a statement on Tuesday which said that Gray, who also serves as the council's president, had not transgressed the organisations polices when she spoke to the media in her personal capacity on the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gray had been quoted by News24 as saying that Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital had seen increased cases of malnutrition in children.



Her comments were criticised by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, who said they were not based on facts and that Gray had said she was merely quoting what had been said by a colleague.

SAMRC said: "The board has discussed this matter with Professor Gray and looked into our relevant SAMRC policies. We did not find transgression of these policies by Professor Gray. The Board has decided that it will not be instituting any further investigation on this matter."



Gray said in a statement she had noted the council’s decision. She said she remained committed to assisting the government in its fight against the coronavirus.

“I wish to thank the Board of the SAMRC for having acted with the requisite urgency in its deliberations over this matter, the findings of which I have noted with appreciation.