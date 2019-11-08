EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. File picture: Nhlanhla Phillips/ African News Agency (ANA).

EFF national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is still defiant about his tweet in which he congratulated Springboks captain Siya Kolisi for the team’s Rugby World Cup victory. However, the EFF MP stated that the rest of the team would get their applause from British traditional leader Prince Harry.

Shortly after the Boks’ stunning 32-12 victory over England on Saturday, Ndlozi tweeted: “Congratulations to #SiyaKolisi... the rest go get your congratulations from Prince Harry”.

"I think we have probably been very misunderstood. We admire the type of black excellence that has been demonstrated by the black players in that white dominated sport, that white dominated team,” he said.

Ndlozi said in an interview with eNCA that he celebrated the black players on the basis that it’s black excellence like the party did to other black people who do exceptionally well.