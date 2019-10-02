Johannesburg - EFF leader Julius Malema has jokingly questioned whether former Helen Zille was "lost" after the latter invited him to take part in a discussion on her podcast.
The saga began when the former Western premier asked her 1.4 million Twitter followers who they would like to see featured next on her podcast 'Tea With Helen'. Her question garnered hundreds of replies, with many saying Malema should be her next guest.
A day later, Zille extended an invite the EFF leader for a "no-holds-barred discussion on SA's future prospects" on the podcast.