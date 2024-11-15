‘I thought we were going to be killed’: SA news crew speaks about torture while arrested in Mozambique

News Central television’s South African news crew has been released from detention in Mozambique. They were arrested and claimed they were tortured by security forces while covering the unrest in the neighbouring country. IOL reported earlier on Friday that South Africa-based news correspondent, Bongani Siziba and camera operator Sbonelo Mkhasibe were in detention, after they travelled travelled to cover developments in the vast southern African nation.

Soon after her release, Siziba told IOL that they were arrested while working in Maputo. “We were taken by the police when we were going to get accreditation in the morning (on Thursday). The camera guy just wanted to shoot some pictures of people who were in the street. Before we knew it, the police just stormed at us and arrested us,” Siziba spoke to IOL from Mozambique. Journalist Charles Mangwiro with News Central TV South Africa-based news correspondent, Bongani Siziba and camera operator Sbonelo Mkhasibe in Mozambique. Picture: Supplied “They took us to the police station. From the police station we were blindfolded, taken to an unknown place that is dark. At that place were surrounded by people in plain clothes carrying guns – AK47 assault rifles. While blindfolded like that, were were ordered to face the wall.”

Siziba said she feared for her life during the ordeal. “I thought they were going to shoot us in the back as we see in movies. We remained blindfolded the whole time. It was the three of us, myself, Sbonelo with one Mozambican journalist. We asked why they were arresting us and they said international journalists have been coming to tell lies about the country,” she said. “We were questioned by several security forces, one after the other. This was happening while were blindfolded. This was torture. In the other rooms, we could hear people crying while being tortured.”

News Central TV’s South African news correspondent, veteran journalist Bongani Siziba spoke to IOL about her ordeal in Mozambique. Picture: Facebook On Friday evening, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) confirmed that the duo has been released from detention. “We can confirm that two South African journalists were detained in Mozambique. Following the verification of their credentials and diplomatic engagements from our High Commission in Mozambique, the Mozambican authorities have subsequently released the journalists,” said Chrispin Phiri, spokesperson for International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola. Siziba was grateful for the intervention of South Africa’s diplomatic mission in Mozambique.

News Central TV South Africa-based news correspondent, Bongani Siziba and camera operator Sbonelo Mkhasibe were detained in Mozambique. Picture: Supplied IOL became aware of the journalists’ predicament on Thursday night, and efforts were made ascertain the news and the safety of the journalists – in a country infamous for notoriously overcrowded prisons and a chequered record on human rights. Kayode Akintemi, chief executive of the Lagos-head-quartered 24-hour television news station said his crew was arbitrarily arrested while working in Maputo. “Our colleagues were detained (on Thursday), November 14, 2024 while conducting their professional duties as journalists, reporting on unfolding events within the country. Despite our efforts, we have been unable to establish direct contact with them since their arrest,” Akintemi said before the journalists were released.

He said News Central TV was collaborating with all relevant authorities and diplomatic channels to ensure the immediate and safe release of Siziba and Mkhasibe. “We strongly advocate for freedom of the press and urge the authorities to uphold journalists' rights to carry out their duties without hindrance. We remain committed to providing accurate and unbiased coverage across Africa and call for the respect and protection of journalists and media practitioners everywhere,” said Akintemi. On the other hand, international media network, the African Media Forum had also called for the immediate release of Siziba and Mkhasibe.

“We call upon those responsible for detaining a member of the media to reconsider the decision and release the journalists with immediate effect,” chairperson of African Media Forum, veteran journalist Elijah Mhlanga told IOL. Chairperson of media network African Media Forum, veteran journalist and communications specialist Elijah Mhlanga. Picture: Facebook “The media only works to shine the spotlight on the events that are taking place which is necessary for democracy. Any form of censorship should not be tolerated or allowed to thrive in this day and age.” Siziba is a long-serving member of the African Media Forum based in Gauteng.

Last week, IOL reported that Lamola had a telephonic conversation with his Mozambican counterpart, Minister Verónica Macamo, and the two ministers reflected on the current security situation in Mozambique, following the highly-disputed outcome of the country’s general elections. Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola. File Picture: REMKO DE WAAL / ANP MAG / ANP via AFP) Violent protests resulted in the busy Lebombo port of entry bordering South Africa and Mozambique being temporarily closed, on different occasions, as Mozambican port officials fled into South Africa, fleeing violence. The vast southern African nation has been rocked by violent clashes and protests in several cities following the disputed October 9 presidential election.