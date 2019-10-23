Minutes after Mmusi Maimane resigned from his position as leader of the DA, his former colleague in the party Patricia de Lille was ready with a "I told you so". Picture: Facebook

Cape Town - Minutes after Mmusi Maimane resigned from his position as leader of the DA on Wednesday, his former colleague in the party Patricia de Lille was ready with a "I told you so". "I hate to say I told you so but I am going to say it anyway," the GOOD leader said in a statement posted with the picture of her with boxing gloves on.

Maimane announced on Wednesday following a DA FedEx meeting. Maimane's decision and that of Athol Trollip, who also resigned from his position, dominated discussions.

De Lille said: "When I resigned from the DA on my own terms a year ago on 31 October 2018, it was after learning bitter lessons that the party’s stated policies were window-dressing not matched by its practises in government.

"I hate to say I told you so but I am going to say it anyway. I am not claiming to be a sangoma but I warned Mmusi Maimane that if he didn’t stand on principle his party’s laptop boys would swallow him up and spit him out," she said.