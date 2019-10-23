Minutes after Mmusi Maimane resigned from his position as leader of the DA, his former colleague in the party Patricia de Lille was ready with a "I told you so". Picture: Facebook

Cape Town - Minutes after Mmusi Maimane resigned from his position as leader of the DA on Wednesday, his former colleague in the party Patricia de Lille was ready with a "I told you so".

"I hate to say I told you so but I am going to say it anyway," the GOOD leader said in a statement posted with the picture of her with boxing gloves on.

Maimane announced on Wednesday following a DA FedEx meeting. Maimane's decision and that of Athol Trollip, who also resigned from his position, dominated discussions.

De Lille said: "When I resigned from the DA on my own terms a year ago on 31 October 2018, it was after learning bitter lessons that the party’s stated policies were window-dressing not matched by its practises in government.

"I hate to say I told you so but I am going to say it anyway. I am not claiming to be a sangoma but I warned Mmusi Maimane that if he didn’t stand on principle his party’s laptop boys would swallow him up and spit him out," she said.

"The DA is well on its way on the path of destruction, and it’s best we don’t disturb them. To Mmusi I say: GOOD bye, Im glad to see you go and hope you have a GOOD time." she said.

De Lille resigned as a member of the DA and stepped down as mayor of Cape Town in 2018 following a long-standing court battle with the party's leadership. 

She went on to form her own political party, GOOD, which earned two seats in Parliament following the general elections. 

She was also appointed as the minister of public works and infrastructure by President Cyril Ramaphosa. 