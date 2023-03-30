I trust my deputy president, says Ramaphosa on Paul Mashatile

President Cyril Ramaphosa has denied that he was centralising power in his office and also dismissed suggestions he did not trust his deputy, Paul Mashatile. Ramaphosa said he fully trusted members of his Cabinet and Mashatile.

Members of the opposition had said he did not trust Mashatile. But he dismissed this saying the appointment of more people in the Presidency was to improve efficiency in government.

Ramaphosa, who was in the National Council of Provinces on Thursday for a question and answer session, said he had full confidence in Mashatile. He said they were embarking on a process to have a leaner government. They will reconfigure government after the elections next year.

The president announced the re-establishment of the Ministry of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation in the Presidency in his Cabinet reshuffle. ANC second deputy secretary-general Maropene Ramokgopa is the Minister of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation. The office existed after 2009 and was headed by the late Collins Chabane. It was later scrapped in the Presidency after the 2019 elections, but Ramaphosa has re-established it.

He also established the Ministry of Electricity headed by Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. Ramaphosa said he was not centralising power in his office. “It’s not a process of centralising power. No. It’s not that. It’s not even driven by that. It’s not even driven by the fact that I don’t trust ministers. I trust all my ministers and I trust the Leader of Government Business, my deputy president. That is why he is appointed to that position. There is oversight. There is nothing taking place hidden under some table. It’s a process of creating a much more capable state. The results will show because we, through having various tasks in the Presidency ensure we work effectively, said Ramaphosa.