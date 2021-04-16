I waited two years for my day, Prasa group CEO tells Zondo

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - Former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) group chief executive, Lucky Montana said he knew he would lose his job because he defied powerful people in the ANC. He still, however, remains a loyal member of the party. Montana has been testifying at the State Capture Commission of Inquiry on Friday. He told the commission that he waited two years for his day at the commission. He also told Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo that Prasa was destroyed by "greedy" ANC members. Montana has been giving long answers at the commission with evidence – leader Advocate Vas Soni continuously asking “can we make progress?”.

Montana submitted a 447-page affidavit.

He accused the Commission of favouring former Prasa chairperson Popo Molefe, saying that he took issue with evidence and claims made by Molefe against him.

“My issues have nothing to do with the evidence of Mr Molefe or anyone. I wrote asking for permission to testify. The commission wrote back to me. They wanted to curtail my evidence. I have watched the commission very closely and have taken issue with the commission,” Montana said.

He said the commission had an important role in society. He said South Africa’s state-owned enterprises were being destroyed today.

Speaking about Prasa, Montana said the gains that Prasa made in the past years were being reversed through the destruction of infrastructure and cancellation of security contracts deemed to be irregular.

He also said he found the state capture commission to be biased and to have a “predetermined political agenda”.

Zondo said he would accept all concerns raised and that he was keen to hear all sides of the story before any determination was made. He reassured Montana that there was no predetermined outcome on his innocence or guilt.