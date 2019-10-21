The DA's newly elected federal council chairperson Helen Zille says she represents the change and steadiness the DA needs.
Zille said she was the change candidate in the DA's federal chairperson leadership race because she had not held a leadership position in the party in three years.
She was elected at the weekend.
"I was a change candidate. I have been around for a very long time and I am a chairperson of the federal council. I will always be around to represent the values that the DA stands for," Zille said on The Eusebius McKaiser Show.
"I have not held a position in the last three years. I was the candidate for change. I represent rock steadiness. I know exactly what the DA's values are. I have remained there in whatever role I have been asked to play, I have never walked off in a huff when I have treated in certain ways. I have always said that the values and principals are far more important than any individual," she said.