I was invited to important Eskom meetings even before I came on board - Anoj Singh

Johannesburg – The Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture on Thursday heard from former Eskom chief financial officer Anoj Singh, how he was invited to meetings to discuss important issues regarding the power utility, before he even came on board. Singh provided the commission with two affidavits dealing with three aspects, his appointment at Transnet to his secondment to Eskom (which approached him), matters that once at Eskom he had to deal with relating to McKinsey and Regiments Capital contract or McKinsey and Trillian. Evidence leader advocate Pule Seleka said Singh to outline the role he played regarding three transactions and what decisions were made. Seleka said Singh would give evidence also on matters that were made with Tegeta. "He can deal with the R2.17 billion penalties, it's a full plate,“ said Moleka.

Seleka asked Singh about his secondment at Eskom, and who approached him to which he replied: “I was approached by former minister of public enterprises Lynne Brown to consider the position in 2015, that resulted in my official secondment to Eskom in August 1, 2015," said Singh.

Seleka asked Singh, what the minister asked him.

"The minister wanted to basically understand that if I was willing to consider a secondment to Eskom given the issues Eskom was experiencing at that time in terms of financial hardships, load shedding and more," said Singh.

Seleka asked Singh, when his secondment came into effect.

"It came into effect on August 1, 2015," said Singh.

Seleka asked Singh if he read an affidavit from Ms Msilo Mothepu, who has given evidence to the commission about the meetings Singh had with McKinsey and Regiments Capital during July 2015,“ Seleka said.

Mothepu gave the dates of July 8, 2015 and July 24, 2015.

He said that these meetings took place at some hotels and in the Maboneng Precinct in Joburg, where they discussed 'Project Pandora'.

She said this was a proposal which McKinsey and Trillian were made at the time in order to provide services at Eskom.

"I think my affidavit deals with the aspects indeed the meetings took place with McKinsey," said Singh.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo asked for more clarity from Singh if he had been in meetings discussing Eskom although he was not appointed yet.

"Yes, it was on assumption that the minister requested me to provide her if I would be willing to do so and I had given her the indication," said Singh.

Singh clarified that the issues discussed in the meeting were relating to issues of on-boarding in terms Eskom environments and how they would come out with solutions.

He confirmed that he was aware of the term 'Project Pandora'.

