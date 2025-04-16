‘I was speaking as an activist’: Mcebisi Jonas clarifies his ‘racist’ remarks on Donald Trump

Newly-appointed South Africa’s Special Envoy to the United States, Mcebisi Jonas has explained that his previous remarks against United States President Donald Trump should be understood in the context that he was speaking in 2020 as an activist. Jonas's 2020 remarks have resurfaced, bringing the former finance deputy minister under scrutiny for referring to Trump as "a racist, homophobic and a narcissistic right-winger".

IOL reported on Monday that a US foreign policy expert has warned that Jonas could face the same treatment that former South African ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rassol, was subjected to as a result of his comments on Trump. President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday announced the appointment of Jonas as the Special Envoy to the US, serving as the official representative of the President and the Government of South Africa. President of United States, Donald Trump. In an interview with Radio 702, Jonas was asked about his previous assertions on Trump.

He responded: “I guess I must put that in context. At the time, I was outside of government, at the time I was speaking as an activist. I mean, people move on and confront challenges of the time. “I am sure if you Google any politician, they have said some nasty things about one politician or the other. The reality of the matter is that the challenge that we all face, and the task at hand is to work on the relations between the two countries. Firstly, I am committed to doing that, but secondly I have the backing of government and South Africans in general,” Jonas told the radio station in an interview. Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel. Jonas served as one of four Presidential Investment Envoys that Ramaphosa appointed in 2018 to facilitate investment into South Africa.

This week, Ramaphosa said in the new capacity, Jonas is entrusted with the responsibility to advance South Africa's diplomatic, trade and bilateral priorities. He will lead negotiations, foster strategic partnerships and engage with U.S. government officials and private-sector leaders to promote our nation’s interests. Last month, IOL reported that former South African ambassador to United States, Ebrahim Rasool had arrived in Cape Town after he was expelled from the US.

The former ambassador was greeted as a hero and was surrounded by South Africans and his family members. What happened? Rasool’s arrival came after US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio booted him out of the country, declaring him “persona non grata” following his comments made in a webinar, criticising the Trump administration. The US government told Rasool last month that he had a week to finalise his plans and leave the United States.

This marks the latest development in the rapidly deteriorating bilateral relations between the United States of America and South Africa. Rasool, the former premier of Western Cape province, is a seasoned diplomat. He was serving as South Africa’s ambassador to the United States for the second time. He first served as South Africa’s ambassador to the US from 2010 until 2015 when Barack Obama was in the White House. [email protected]