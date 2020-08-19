I will account over Beitbridge border inflated price, says De Lille

Cape Town - Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia De Lille said she would be the first to subject herself to Parliament to be held accountable over the Beitbridge fence tender. "I will never run away from accountability. We have to look at various provisions in the constitution and the Public Finance Management Act," De Lille said as MPs said the buck stopped with her over the controversial Beitbridge fence tender. She made the statement when the department presented to the joint meeting of parliamentary committees an investigative report. The minister had issued a directive in March to appoint a service provider to use an emergency procurement process to erect the border fence on BeitBridge border post. The investigation found that the fence cost R40.4m which comprised R37.1m payment to the contractor and R3.25m to a professional agent.

It was overpriced by R14m and was to have exceeded the project cost by R17m.

Acting director-general Imtiaz Fazel said De Lille after receiving reports of alleged irregularities referred to the Auditor-General to conduct an audit as well as the department's anti-corruption unit.

Fazel said that the investigation revealed a series of procurement and other irregularities, including R21.8m upfront payment to the contractor and R1.8m to the principal agent when construction has not started.

He also said it was found that the department had failed to test the market to determine the reasonable contractor and pricing.

Fazel further told the MPs that the investigation found that the contract had used 2016 prices and had charged excess rates for specific items, among other things.

He added that the report recommended that the department lay criminal charges against the contractor and principal-agent and identified officials for misrepresentation to justify payments.

He also said it was recommended that the principal-agent and contractor be restricted from doing business with the state, among others.

Fazel further highlighted that the 14 officials would be hauled before disciplinary hearings and the awarded contract is set aside in the SIU Special Tribunal.

But EFF MP Mathapelo Siwisa said it was odd that they were told the prices were inflated when the 2016 prices for the fence were also inflated.

She said suspended director-general Sam Vukela, Fazel and De Lille should be held accountable.

"At the end of the day the buck stops with you," she said before asking why there is no government construction company.

The DA's Madeleine Hicklin said the upfront payments should have raised a red flag when it was highlighted by MPs when the department made a presentation to the committee.

"Minister the buck definitely stops with you. Stop looking for scapegoats," she said.

“We need to see people wearing orange overalls. I'm not talking about EPW overalls," Hicklin said.

"We have to start looking at people who are skimming money out of the coffers," she said.

Freedom Front Plus' Philip van Staden said the use of emergency contact was grossly exploited.

He charged that De Lille had no control over the spending.

"You must be held accountable," Van Staden said.

ANC Mandla Rayi said: "It is disappointing that we deal with challenges around procurement. It is also disappointing that in April we were told things were normal," Rayi said.

Elphus Mathebula also from the ANC said while it was commendable for De Lille to expose corruption, it was concerning there was no feasibility study for the erecting of the fence.

Mathebula raised concern that reports suggested that the minister was involved in procurement.

Victor Mashele alleged that De Lille cleared herself despite at first issuing a directive via the Disaster Management Act instead of the Performance Finance Management Act.

He charged that the officials who acted on her directive were the ones fingered for wrongdoing.

Committee chairperson Nolitha Ntobongwana said they were concerned with the findings because they were told that all measures were in pace and there was monitoring by the department.

"It means we have been lied to and you (De Lille) have been lied to. You need to clean your department, " Ntobongwana said.

"You need to whip your officials. If you don't, we are to whip you. We are not to play around and will come straight to you if things are not happening, she said.

De Lille said she was ready to subject herself to any due process using various pieces of legislation and the constitution.

"In addressing corruption, the legislative framework is there and it is a matter of subjecting to the framework we have," the minister said.

She sought to assure the MPs that they were not trying to hide anything.

"If there is any allegation of corruption made in public that the minister is corrupt, I am prepared to open my banking accounts."

De Lille insisted that no allegation of corruption has been found against her.

"I am prepared to take it further to show that i did not benefit from the Beitbridge or any tender in the department."

The minister said her role in the Beitbridge fence tender had been to monitor and play oversight over the administration.

"I agree that people must wear orange overalls. Those who put their hands in the cookie jar must certainly go to jail," she said.

Political Bureau