‘I will clean the party of wrongdoers’ – newly elected Joburg ANC Chair, Morero

Newly elected ANC chairperson Dada Morero is happy and has accepted the position and opportunity “with both hands”. Addressing the media before the start of day three of the Greater Johannesburg ANC conference, Morero said his readiness included the responsibilities of moving the city forward.

During an interview, Morero quoted from the speech of Gauteng Premier David Makhura that even if a candidate did not win the position they were gunning for, they all still needed to work together to build the ANC. "We will be deeply involved in the renewal project of the ANC which includes ensuring that those who have done wrong and compromised the ANC because of their conduct and behaviour for having contributed to corruption that the ANC we clean ourselves of those individuals without fear or favour," he said. He added that the Greater Johannesburg region had already done a steady job in terms of maintaining peace with the security personnel ensuring that the safety of every delegate attending the conference is not compromised.

"Johannesburg branches and members are quite mature, they always put the organisation first before their own interest hence the conference went smoothly. "Comrades do understand that here in this region, everyone is disciplined and if you want to act outside of the constitution, we will act without fear or contradiction. They do know that there is discipline in this region," he maintained. He added that they had to stop other delegates, who did not have accreditation, from entering the venue.

Morero mentioned that the reason they chose a venue outside Johannesburg was because of safety and financial issues. "Mike Maile, the owner of Idle Wings, gave us a good deal that we could afford hence we are here." The newly-elected ANC Johannesburg chairperson made it clear that he will root out any form of corruption that he comes across for the region to move forward and unite.