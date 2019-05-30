Patricia de Lille, leader of the GOOD party, has been appointed public works and infrastructure minister. File Photo: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - Newly-appointed public works and infrastructure minister Patricia de Lille has pledged to "continue the struggle for dignity and fairness for all South Africans". In a short statement after her appointment on Wednesday night, the GOOD party leader said she was humbled to have received the call from president Cyril Ramaphosa to serve in his Cabinet.

De Lille, who fell out with the governing party's biggest political rivals, the Democratic Alliance, and was forced to resign as Cape Town mayor last year, returned to Parliament after her five-month-old party garnered enough votes to win two seats in the National Assembly.

She said her new post would enable her to continue fighting for an accountable and compassionate government.

"On President Ramaphosa's election to the Presidency last week I pledged GOOD's constructive support for turning South Africa around.

"This support we will wholeheartedly give, but I will be joining President Ramaphosa's executive with open eyes and ears as a representative of good South Africans of integrity who love their country and demand better of their leaders," said de Lille.

In another statement, de Lille's party welcomed her inclusion into Ramaphosa's Cabinet.

"Our faith in South Africans wanting a new political alternative that was offering real solutions and a positive contribution to the South African challenges was not misplaced. GOOD bucked the trend and was a new party that managed to break through and win seats," said the statement.

"We said when good people do nothing, that allows corruption and wrongdoing to prosper. It is thus entirely appropriate that we support our leader’s appointment to the cabinet. We are walking the talk."

Congratulations for the newly-appointed minister poured on social media.

Oh aunty Patty.... go and make us proud! When God say yes, who are we to say know. This is the reward to what you've been through.. I'm cheering for you.... — Pat C. (@catrish3) May 30, 2019





@PatriciaDeLille appointment as a Minister. Is great news, she strives to serve all South Africans and not one interest group. Her fallout with the DA is clear that she puts her country's first to serve the people and not to serve politics. — Zalamero (@Mr_OG_) May 30, 2019

Congratulations Aunty Pat that is a well deserved appointment. You will do a great job as always — Palesa Flower (@PSeretlo) May 30, 2019

#CabinetAnnouncement taught me that in life you just have to do the right things without worrying about what others think or will do to you because the good people will always be watching.

Patricia De Lille is the example. — Best Selling Author 📙🏆 (@MeshackBevhula) May 30, 2019

Congratulations Aunty Pat your hardwork and commitment to the people paid off. — Time2BeChange (@Time2BeChange) May 30, 2019

I am here for your survival skills minister Pat👌🏽 I stan pic.twitter.com/TMyBViEQBM — 👑Goratileona❤️ (@Rati_Zoe) May 30, 2019

Congratulations auntie pat @PatriciaDeLille we all love you very much and we happy for you.



Knowing you , Once again you will excel with a smile on your face . Good Luck and may your God be with you on this journey.



Don't be Good , Be GOOD at it !!! — Angel (@angelinagazi) May 30, 2019

