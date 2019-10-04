Former DA leader Helen Zille announced she was going to make herself available for the position of Federal Council chairperson later this month. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Former DA leader Helen Zille announced on social media on Friday that she was going to make herself available for the position of Federal Council chairperson later this month. The position was held by James Selfe for many years.

Zille said the party has been in distress for some time.

After consultation, she decided to run for the position and she submitted nomination forms on Friday.

“If elected as chair of the federal council my objective will be to support the leadership in its goal of stabilising the party and getting back on track,” she said.