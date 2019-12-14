I would do anything to advance people's revolution - EFF's Dali Mpofu









EFF delegates start arriving for the election of its top leadership during its second national people’s assembly this weekend. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency(ANA) Johannesburg - Outgoing EFF national chairperson Advocate Dali Mpofu has said he is prepared to even be the floor sweeper or a car fixer or anything that the delegate will ask him to do for the advancement of the people’s revolution. Mpofu said in an interview posted on Nkgono Neria @neriahlakotsa’s Twitter account shortly before the start of the EFF conference in Nasrec Expo Centre, Johannesburg, on Saturday morning. An unidentified interviewer had asked him if he was prepared to be the deputy president of the EFF, a position that has been held by Floyd Shivambu since the formation of the red berets. “If the delegates ask me to be the sweeper of the EFF I will be the sweeper of the EFF, if the delegates say I must go and fix the cars if the EFF … “Anything that would advance the revolution of the poor and the working class. If the delegates feel that by sweeping the floor at the EFF office I will advance the freedom of our people, then I will do it,” he said.

During an interview with the eNCA, Mpofu justified his party’s decision to block some journalists from covering its all important event. Those who were banned from the EFF events were amaBhungane and the Daily Maverick, and Mpofu said they were not real journalists.

“What we are stopping are people who have a political interest, and who have expressed political interest.

“For an example we would not have the DA covering the EFF conference,” he said.

He said all the journalists who were allowed into the conference had criticised the party “sometimes unfairly”. He said the party would draw the line when it comes to people who have taken a political posture.

It was not the first time the EFF isolated certain media houses as it two years ago kicked out the now defunct Gupta-owned ANN7 because “if was a mouthpiece of a faction in the ANC”.

“Sanef (South African National Editors' Forum) and us had meetings and we explained to them, they would not understand.

“Only a year or two later later revelations were made in the Gupta leaks of how that institution was actually not a media institution did they come to us, they did not call a press conference, but they were saying on the side to us that ‘you guys, you were right,” he said.

He said while the ANN7 was former president Jacob Zuma’s mouthpiece,amaBhungane and the Daily Maverick were speaking for President Ramaphosa’s faction.

