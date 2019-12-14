Johannesburg - Outgoing EFF national chairperson Advocate Dali Mpofu has said he is prepared to even be the floor sweeper or a car fixer or anything that the delegate will ask him to do for the advancement of the people’s revolution.
Mpofu said in an interview posted on Nkgono Neria @neriahlakotsa’s Twitter account shortly before the start of the EFF conference in Nasrec Expo Centre, Johannesburg, on Saturday morning.
An unidentified interviewer had asked him if he was prepared to be the deputy president of the EFF, a position that has been held by Floyd Shivambu since the formation of the red berets.
“If the delegates ask me to be the sweeper of the EFF I will be the sweeper of the EFF, if the delegates say I must go and fix the cars if the EFF …
“Anything that would advance the revolution of the poor and the working class. If the delegates feel that by sweeping the floor at the EFF office I will advance the freedom of our people, then I will do it,” he said.