Ian Cameron takes over as chairperson of Portfolio Committee on Police

Two years ago, Ian Cameron was told by former police minister, Bheki Cele, to “SHUT UP!“ during a heated exchange at a community in Gugulethu - today he was appointed as chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police in Parliament. The committee oversees the South African Police Service (SAPS), the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), the Civilian Secretariat for Police Service, the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSIRA), the National Forensic Oversight and Ethics Board (DNA Board), and the Office of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation.

Cameron, previously the director of Community Safety at civil rights group, Action Society, has long been involved in crime-fighting projects. His appointment has been hailed by Action Society. “Cameron has an exemplary track record of effective leadership, driven by a passion for change and justice. We have no doubt that under his stewardship, the South African Police Service (SAPS) will enhance its efforts to combat crime and safeguard our most vulnerable citizens,” said Action Society’s Juanita du Preez.

She added that South Africans deserve a police force that acts in their interest, free of political interference and corruption. Du Preez said in recent years, our police force had been in dire straits, with public trust at an all time low, and a soaring violent crime rate that seems to worsen by the day. “Now is the chance to turn things around.