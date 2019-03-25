Dr. Keabetswe Modimoeng has been appointed acting chairperson of the Icasa board. Photo supplied.

Johannesburg - The council of the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) has appointed Dr Keabetswe Modimoeng as acting chairperson following the removal of convicted fraudster Rubben Mahlaloga. Icasa said Modimoeng's appointment followed a special council meeting held Monday as mandated by the provisions of section 5 of the ICASA Act of 2000, which provides for the appointment of a chairperson amongst councillors in the absence of the chairperson.

Mohlaloga was removed as Icasa chairman following his 20-year jail sentence for defrauding the Land Bank of R6 million. The move followed a resolution by the National Assembly to fire Mohlaloga, who was convicted of fraud and money laundering in January, disqualifying him from holding office.

Mohlaloga's lawyers have launched an appeal against his sentence in the case which dates back to 2012, when he was an African National Congress legislator and chairperson of parliament's portfolio committee on agriculture.

Modimoeng holds MBA and PhD (Management Sciences) degrees. He is also a Harvard University senior executive fellow and has completed an Executive Development Programme from Wharton University and Africa Director Programme at Stellenbosch University.

He said Icasa would continue to "put South Africans first".

"We are governed by legislation and guided by the public interest mandate and for that we will continue to put the South African public first when taking decisions. We will continue to work closely with all key stakeholders including government, to ensure that the authority's regulatory decisions advance transformation in the ICT sector, support economic growth and unlock opportunities presented by the 4th industrial revolution and the digital economy.''

