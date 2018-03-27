Johannesburg - Parliament’s portfolio committee on communications has resolved to remove chairman of the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) Rubben Mohlaloga.

The committee took the decision on Tuesday and now the decision will be take to the National Assembly for adoption.

Mohlaloga’s removal has been in the works since January when he was found guilty of being part of a scheme to defraud the Land Bank of R6 million.

The committee said it acted in terms of section 8 of the Icasa act in deciding to remove Mohlaloga.

He was afforded an opportunity to make representations to the committee in February. Mohlaloga responded by requesting to be placed on precautionary leave with full pay, pending an appeal process.

The committee rejected this request after consultation with Parliament’s Constitutional and Legal Services.

Mohlagoa is said to have admitted that he benefited from the R6 million that was defrauded from the Land Bank. He is said to have used the money to buy two BMWs.

The removal is set to be welcomed by political parties as the decision was taken unanimously. The DA had been outspoken about Mohlagoa’s removal saying the Icasa act does not allow for a person convicted of fraud to serve on its board.

Political Bureau