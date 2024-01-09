ICJ case: Minister Lamola leads SA’s delegation to The Hague

This comes after the South African government filed an application with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on December 29, accusing Israel of genocidal actions intended to destroy a substantial part of the Palestinian population.

The Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola, is set to lead South Africa’s delegation to the Peace Palace (the International Court of Justice) in The Hague.

On the matter, Lamola said, “We are determined to see the end of the genocide that is currently taking place in Gaza. We are most encouraged by leaders of the world who have not blunted their consciousness and have stood on the right side of history by supporting a case that seeks to protect the rights of human beings, regardless of their nationality or ethnicity.”

The South African delegation comprises diplomats and officials, namely Director General in the Presidency Phindile Baleni, Director General of the Department of International Relations and Co-operation Zane Dangor, Director General of the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development advocate Doc Mashabane, and Special Advisor to the President of the Republic of South Africa advocate Nokukhanya Jele.

The South African delegation will be joined by senior political figures from political parties and movements across the globe, including Jeremy Corbyn, the former leader of the opposition in the United Kingdom.