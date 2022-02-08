ID says more arrests emanating from police corruption can be expected

Gauteng - The National Prosecution Authority’s Investigating Directorate (ID) will be opposing bail for 12 people accused of corruption relating to the procurement of personal protective equipment. This came as the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court granted three others in the case bail of R5 000 each on Tuesday.

A total of 15 accused including police officers appeared in court on charges of corruption, theft, fraud and forgery. The group was arrested by the task team of the national police commissioner and the ID, over the acquisition of PPE valued at R1.9 million. According to the ID’s national spokesperson, Sindisiwe Seboka, the accused were arrested over allegations that their actions caused a supplier to unduly to benefit from the procurement of latex gloves, in April 2020, for the SAPS nationally.

“The arrests follow an investigation into the capture of the SAPS procurement and supply chain to aid front companies to score lucrative contracts and facilitate kickbacks to SAPS senior officials,” Seboka said. Seboka said the ID did not oppose bail for three of the 15 accused, namely retired police officer Isaac Ngobeni, serving police officer Stephinah Mahlangu and alleged businessperson Salamina Khoza. He added that the state would, however, be opposing bail for business persons Kishene Chetty, Lorette Joubert, Kumarasen Prithiviraj and Volan Prithiviraj, and Maricha Joubert, and former police officers Ramahlapi Mokwena, James Ramanjalum, Lesetja Mogotlane, Veeran Naipal, Alpheus Makhetha and Kysamula Mabasa, and SAPS clerk Marcell Marney.

A bail hearing would take place on Wednesday. "More arrests emanating from police corruption can be expected," Seboka said.