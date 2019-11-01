Lerato Makgatho claims that Gwede Mantashe is a "tiger" in bed and that Tito Mboweni lasted "six rounds". Screengrab from video posted on Twitter

Johannesburg - A video about Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's alleged encounter with Pretoria student Lerato Makgatho has South Africans scratching their heads at his supposed sexual stamina. The video was posted on Twitter on Thursday and shows Makgatho ostensibly explaining why she decided to approach the media regarding her "affair" with Mboweni.

Makgatho told the Sunday World newspaper that she had dallied with both Mboweni and Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe.

The same newspaper also revealed that Mantashe claimed to have paid two of their journalists R70 000 to suppress a story about his sexual relationship with Makgatho. The minister eventually retracted the statement after meeting with the South African National Editors Forum (Sanef). Sunday World editor Makhudu Sefara also demanded an apology from Mantashe after subjecting his reporters to lie detector tests.

In the video, Makgatho explains that she decided to tell her story to Sunday World because someone was blackmailing the ministers. She says that she is not currently in a relationship with either minister and that she and Mboweni "broke up" last November. Makgatho also went on to boast about both men's sexual prowess, even claiming that Mantashe was a "tiger"in bed.