IEC application to have elections postponed to be heard this month

The urgent application by the IEC for the elections to be postponed to February next year, will be heard in the Constitutional Court on August 20. It has been reported that the matter is set down for hearing in the next two weeks after the electoral commission filed papers in the apex court, this week.

The IEC has been supported by the ANC in its application to postpone the elections. But the DA has said it would oppose the application by the IEC to postpone the polls and wants the elections to be held on October 27. The Moseneke report found that the elections could not be held in October and recommended that February next year would be a suitable date.

The IFP and EFF have also been in favour of the postponement of the municipal poll to next year, though the IFP wanted it to be held in May. The third wave had led to the IEC to ask retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke to conduct an inquiry into whether it would be conducive to have elections this year. Parties had complained that they have not been able to campaign because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Health experts had also expressed concern about the third wave. Gauteng was the epicentre of the third wave, but new Health Minister Joe Phaahla, said on Friday, they were worried that the infections were now rising in coastal areas. He said he will be visiting the Western Cape in the next few days to monitor the situation.