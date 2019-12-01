The IEC has weighed in on the controversy around the citizenship of former Tshwane MMC for transport Sheila Senkubuge, saying it had verified her citizenship before it entered her on the voters’ roll. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - The IEC has weighed in on the controversy around the citizenship of former Tshwane MMC for transport Sheila Senkubuge, saying it had verified her citizenship before it entered her on the voters’ roll. Senkubuge, who has been embroiled in a sex scandal with embattled mayor Stevens Mokgalapa, had her woes piling up last week when a criminal complaint was filed regarding allegations that she was not a naturalised South African citizen when her name was included by the DA on the candidates list for a councillor position ahead of the 2016 local government elections.

On Friday, Senkubuge resigned both as a PR councillor and from her MMC position.

DA provincial leader John Moodey however refused to account for recruiting Senkubuge and called on the IEC to explain its processes and called for law to take its course.

On Sunday, the IEC spokesperson Kate Bapela said it was the Home Affairs Department that was the custodian of the country’s citizenship.