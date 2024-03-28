IEC confirms Jacob Zuma will not be on ballot paper

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) confirms that former president Jacob Zuma will not be on the ballot on election day, May 29. IEC's chairperson Mosotho Moepya confirmed this during a media briefing on Thursday at the commission's office in Centurion, Pretoria.

Moepya said Zuma's increasingly popular Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party was informed that the former president will not contest the elections. He noted that MKP will remain on the ballot. Zuma is among the eight candidates that the IEC confirmed to be disapproved. "In the case of former president Zuma, yes, we did receive an objection, which has been upheld," Moepya said. This is after MKP announced Zuma as the number one candidate to the National Assembly notwithstanding his criminal record.

Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in prison by the Constitutional Court after a contempt of court conviction in 2021. This resulted in the July Unrest that swept through Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN). According to Section 47 of the constitution, any person who has been sentenced to more than 12 months is prohibited from becoming a member of parliament (MP). This means that Zuma will not contest a seat in Parliament.