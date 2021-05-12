IEC confirms local government elections voter registration dates

DURBAN - VOTER registration weekend is expected to kick off in July.

The Independent Electoral Commission has announced that voter registration for the upcoming local government elections is expected to take place on July 17 and 18.

"Over this weekend all 23 146 voting stations around the country will open from 8am to 5pm to assist new voters to register and existing voters to check and, where necessary, update their registration details," the IEC said.

In the lead-up to this weekend, the Electoral Commission will embark on a nationwide voter education and awareness campaign to encourage all eligible voters to make sure they are ready to participate in the elections scheduled to be held on October 27.

This campaign will span a variety of multimedia platforms including television, radio, outdoor and digital media along with targeted interventions aimed specifically at young, first-time voters.

"These will include registration initiatives at schools, tertiary education campuses and other opportunities," the IEC said.

Voters are reminded that for this election the July 17 and 18 weekend is the ONLY general voter registration opportunity for voters to register and check their registration at their voting stations.

However, on-going voter registration will continue during working hours at local IEC offices until the proclamation of the elections.

In addition, registered voters will still be able to amend their registration details through the “Click, Check, Confirm” functionality on the website of the IEC.

The facility was introduced in 2018 and has been used by over 350 000 voters to update their details.

"In order to register as a voter, you must be at least 16 years old, a South African citizen and in possession of a valid South African ID document – either a green bar-coded ID book or a smart card ID," SA's election management body said.

Voters are reminded that they must be registered at a voting station in the ward in which they are ordinarily resident and must provide an address or detailed description of a place of residence. However, proof of address (e.g. in the form of a utilities account) is NOT required for registration.

Voters visiting a voting station in person to register or update their details are reminded that they must wear a mask or appropriate face covering and observe social distancing. Hand sanitizing facilities as well as stationery will be provided at each voting station. Voters wishing to bring their own pen are encouraged to do so even though pens will be provided and sanitized routinely.

Eligible voters can find out more about where, when and how to register by visiting the IEC website at www.elections.org.za.

From June, the LGE 2021 Contact Centre (0800 11 8000) will also be available to assist voters via phone and email ([email protected]). Voters will also be assisted on the IEC’s Facebook page and Twitter account (@IECSouthAfrica).

Existing voters can check their current registration details on the website or by SMSing their ID number to 32810 (cost R1).

The Electoral Commission urges all eligible voters – and especially first-time voters – to make use of the one-and-only registration weekend or the online portal to prepare to vote in October this year.

Voters who have moved house since the last election as well as those with incorrect, incomplete or missing addresses are especially urged to update their details.

The IEC also called on all political parties, candidates, civil society organisations, the media, business and labour organisations, faith-based organisations and all other stakeholders to join together to encourage voter registration and participation among their staff, clientele, customers and followers.

IOL