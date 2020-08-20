IEC de-registers 39 political parties

The Independent Electoral Commission has de-registered a total of 39 political organisations after they did not indicate their intention to remain on the register of parties.

This emerged from a notice published in the government gazette by the electoral body on Monday.

"The chief electoral officer hereby publishes the particulars set out in the schedule of political parties whose registration will be cancelled and removed from the register of the Electoral Commission," read the notice.

In January the IEC had identified 138 political parties for de-registration should they not inform the electoral body in writing to remain registered.

At the time, the IEC said the Electoral Act provided for parties not represented in any sphere of government to renew their registration before the end of January.