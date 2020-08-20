IEC de-registers 39 political parties
The Independent Electoral Commission has de-registered a total of 39 political organisations after they did not indicate their intention to remain on the register of parties.
This emerged from a notice published in the government gazette by the electoral body on Monday.
"The chief electoral officer hereby publishes the particulars set out in the schedule of political parties whose registration will be cancelled and removed from the register of the Electoral Commission," read the notice.
In January the IEC had identified 138 political parties for de-registration should they not inform the electoral body in writing to remain registered.
At the time, the IEC said the Electoral Act provided for parties not represented in any sphere of government to renew their registration before the end of January.
When the notice was issued 450 parties were registered with 93 represented in Parliament, legislatures and councils while 219 were recently registered or had informed the IEC of their intention to remain on the register.
The notice showed that among the de-registred parties were Keep Straight and Simple, Mazibuye African Congress, Khoisan Party, Khoisan United Front, Coloured Community Alliance, Workers and Socialist Party, Boerestaat Party of South Africa and Africa Unite Party.
Others were Democratic Christian Party, God's People Party, Federal Congresss, Black Economic Empowerment Party, Eden Community Party, Equal Rights Party, Abolition of Income Tax and Usury Party.
Also deregistered are ratepayer associations such as the Cathcart Residents Association, Cape Agulhas Ratepayers Association, Middelburg Residents Organisation, Kathorus Concerned Residents, Owetu Residents Association, Pumelela Ratepayers Association, and Plettenberg Bay Community Forum.
IOL