IEC extends deadline for candidate registration

Johannesburg - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has extended its deadline for political parties and independent candidates to register for the local government elections until 9pm on Monday. The deadline was initially set for 5pm, but the commission has now moved it to 9pm on Monday.

In a statement issued on Monday morning, the IEC indicated that failure to make the necessary payments for election deposits would result in the automatic disqualification of the party or independent candidate affected. “Failure to pay deposits on due date is incapable of being remedied through a non-compliance procedure. The commission will refund to a party any deposit paid if the party is allocated at least a seat in the municipal council it is contesting. Similarly, an independent candidate who receives at least 10% of the total number of votes cast in the ward election will have the deposit refunded,” its statement read. The IEC also emphasised that “only registered political parties may contest elections of municipal councils by way of party lists”.

According to the IEC, there were currently 480 registered parties. Up to 298 of these parties have registered on a national level, which entitles them to contest any municipal council in the country. The balance of 182 parties were registered at a district or metropolitan level. To date, 97 political parties and 353 independent candidates have either captured their nominations or submitted nominations.

The IEC will notify political parties and independent candidates of any non-compliance in respect of outstanding documents by August 27, and by August 31 it will notify parties of any candidates appearing on multiple party lists. “The affected parties will have until 5pm on September 2 decide whether to remove such candidate and order their lists,” the IEC said. The final list of candidates will be certified and published on September 7.